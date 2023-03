BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Protesters in Tbilisi throw Molotov cocktails at police near Georgian parliament, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

A mass protest is taking place in Tbilisi against the law on "foreign agents" adopted by the Parliament in the first reading.

Opponents of the draft law on "foreign agents" that could restrict the freedom of non-governmental organizations in the country have gathered outside the Georgian Parliament building. Special Forces were sent to the scene.