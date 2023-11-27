Hamas clues another set of hostages' handover to Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Hamas has provided Israel with a list of hostages who will be released today, Trend reports.

The number and nationality of hostages have not been published by Israeli media.

On November 24, the first day of the four-day humanitarian ceasefire, Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages. Israel agreed to return three Palestinian inmates for each hostage. 13 Israeli prisoners and 39 Palestinian hostages were freed on November 25.

On October 7, Israel was subjected to a coordinated strike. From the start, a huge rocket bombardment from Gaza Strip territory was launched, followed by militant penetration by land, sea, and air.

