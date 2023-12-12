Negotiations between Hamas and Israel on hostages could begin next week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Negotiations between Hamas and Israeli authorities on a new hostage exchange agreement could begin next week, Trend reports.

According to the information, Hamas has demanded a complete ceasefire and is not refusing a humanitarian truce on new terms.

It is reported that although negotiations have not yet begun, the pulse of a new truce agreement in the Gaza Strip has begun to be felt.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.