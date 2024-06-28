Former Portuguese PM appointed President of European Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Former Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa has been appointed President of the European Council, Trend reports.

Ursula von der Leyen has been reappointed as President of the European Commission, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as EU High Representative.

The European Parliament will have to vote for the candidates appointed by the European Council at the plenary session in July, after which the decisions will come into force. Kaja Kallas will be able to take up her duties in October, António Costa in December, and Ursula von der Leyen will present the new composition of the European Commission in September.