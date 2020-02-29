Kuwait calls on citizens to avoid traveling over coronavirus concern
Kuwait called on its citizens to avoid traveling over concerns of coronavirus contamination, a health ministry official said at a media conference on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Gulf state has not registered any new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, she said.
The total number of people infected with the disease in Kuwait is 45, the health ministry said on Friday, which has reported no deaths.
