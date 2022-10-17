Saudi Arabia seeks to support stability, balance of global oil markets - King Salman

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said that the Kingdom seeks to support stability and balance of global oil markets within its strategy for energy, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

In a speech delivered via video conference on Monday, inaugurating the work for the third year of the Shura Council’s eighth session, King Salman said that the Kingdom is a mediator for peace.

King Salman also urged Iran to fulfil its nuclear commitments, and to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Saudi King tackled a number of regional and international issues, including the situation in Lebanon, Sudan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan.

On Yemen, King Salman reiterated the Kingdom’s support to all efforts that can contribute to a permanent ceasefire and initiate a political process between the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Regarding Lebanon, the King said it was important to implement comprehensive political and economic reforms that help the country overcome its crisis.

“It’s also important for the government to impose its authority on all Lebanese territories to [maintain] security and confront drug smuggling operations and terrorist activities which are launched from there and which threaten the region’s stability and security.”