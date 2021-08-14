UK records another 32,700 coronavirus cases
Another 32,700 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,211,868, according to official figures released, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The country also reported another 100 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,801. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
England lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than three quarters of adults have received both doses, the latest figures showed.
