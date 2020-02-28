Israeli returning from Italy diagnosed with coronavirus

Ministry of Health director general Moshe Bar Simon has announced that an Israeli who returned from Italy four days ago has been diagnosed with coronavirus. After feeling bad and being diagnosed, the man was taken by ambulance to the special isolation unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. No details have been released about where the man lives but those who have been in contact with him have been instructed to go into 14 days quarantine, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

He is the first Israeli to be diagnosed with the Covid 19 virus other than two of the returnees from the cruise ship Diamond Princess who were found to be infected with the disease. They were been placed in quarantine in Tel Hashomer and are now on the road to recovery.

Meanwhile, a retroactive order has been issued instructing all Israeli who have returned from Italy in the past 14 days to go into quarantine for 14 days from leaving Italy.

Minister of Interior Aryeh Deri has issued an order banning all passengers on flights from Italy from entering Israel except for Israelis, who must then put themselves in quarantine for 14 days. 25 non-Israelis passengers on board a Ryanair flight from Bergamo in Italy were refused entry into Israel and flew back to Italy together with 119 passengers leaving Israel, mainly Italians.

23 non-Israeli passengers on easyJet flights from Milan and Venice and eight non-Israeli passengers on an Alitalia flight from Rome have all been refused entry to Israel.