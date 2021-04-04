Israel reports 363 new COVID-19 cases, 834,070 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 363 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 834,070, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by 16 to 6,236, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 368 to 351, out of the 516 hospitalized patients.

This is the lowest number of patients in serious condition in Israel since Dec. 12, 2020, when it stood at 343.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 821,748 with 842 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 6,086.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel reached nearly 5.26 million, or 56.6 percent of its total population, after the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, increased from 0.61 to 0.66.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.