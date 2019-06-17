Boeing says engine issues the key factor to be resolved on 777X

17 June 2019 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Boeing said on Monday engine issues were the key factor to be resolved in the development of its new 777X aircraft, but that the plane was performing well as it moves towards a flight test later this year, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“The long pole in the tent remains engine issues,” Boeing commercial airplanes boss Kevin McAllister said of General Electric’s GE9X engine.

GE Aviation said earlier it had found excess wear on a compression part on the GE9X engine developed for the all-new 777X twin-jet, forcing it to redesign the part.

The part will not be ready for months and no airplane will fly without the retrofitted part, GE said.

McAllister said he was “staying very close to the situation” but that it was premature to make any predictions on timing delays for the program. Boeing says it is targeted a 2020 entry to service, but Emirates says it expects the first plane in June that year - after flight tests expected to take 14 months.

McAllister said Boeing would apply lessons learned from the grounding of the 737 MAX crisis but would not speculate when it would return to service.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Boeing wins $6.5 billion defense contract for smart bomb kits
US 15 June 07:35
Volkswagen to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
Other News 14 June 15:09
Investments in Kazakhstan's fixed capital increase
Finance 14 June 11:48
VW and Ford close to deal on self-driving cars
Other News 13 June 17:09
Skoda Auto's May deliveries drop 6.6% on weaker Chinese market
Other News 12 June 12:52
Czech Embassy talks on spheres of cooperation expansion in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 11 June 18:01
Latest
Kazakhstan sees decrease of car accidents
Economy 13:15
Iran increases production of sweets, chocolate
Business 13:13
Georgia to develop regional medical tourism
Tourism 13:02
Azerbaijani citizens buying more real estate in Turkey
Turkey 13:02
Gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field reaches Greek border
Business 12:38
Iran’s gas production, exports, imports figures for last month revealed
Business 12:13
Silkworm cocoon harvesting continues in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 12:07
Turkmenistan implements projects in raw materials processing
Economy 12:06
Huawei CEO expects sales to drop to $100 billion in 2019, 2020
Other News 11:55