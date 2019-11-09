Bolivian police seen joining scattered anti-Morales protests

9 November 2019 07:13 (UTC+04:00)

Bolivians marched again in several cities on Friday night and there were even scattered cases of police joining the protests, adding to the pressure on President Evo Morales amid a weeks-long standoff over a disputed election last month, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In the city of Cochabamba, the scene of recent violent clashes, Reuters witnesses saw police officers protesting on the roof of their headquarters carrying Bolivian flags in an apparent act of disobedience against the government.

Images and footage on local television showed police in other cities also marching alongside protesters and joining chants regularly used by the opposition to leftist leader Morales.

The national commander of the police force and the defense minister denied there was widespread insubordination by police but acknowledged the scattered police actions.

“We trust that the police commander can now get those police who for some reason are doing acts of disobedience to reflect and we are sure the police will continue to fulfill their constitutional job to safeguard the people,” Defense Minister Javier Zabaleta said on state television.

People should remain calm, he said, adding there were no plans to mobilize the military.

The head of the national police said in a statement that forces around the country would fulfill their duties to ensure order and peace.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
23 killed in protests during past days in Iraq
Arab World 05:57
Bolivian President Morales refuses to step down amid protests
Other News 04:28
Chileans continue protesting for Domestic economic reforms, mass rallies hit Santiago
Other News 00:53
Chile's Pinera to crack down on vandals, looters amid unrest
Other News 7 November 22:34
Serbia's opposition protest at state TV studios, forcing president to use side door
Europe 6 November 05:14
Lebanese President wants to restore people’s trust amid anti-government protests
World 3 November 20:41
Latest
Syrian Constitutional Committee to hold next meeting on Nov 25
Arab World 06:33
23 killed in protests during past days in Iraq
Arab World 05:57
Bolivian President Morales refuses to step down amid protests
Other News 04:28
American Airlines follows Southwest in pulling 737 MAX until early March
World 03:17
EU needs to learn the 'language of power', incoming chief says
Europe 02:03
Chileans continue protesting for Domestic economic reforms, mass rallies hit Santiago
Other News 00:53
Brazilian judge orders former President Lula da Silva released from prison
World 00:08
United Kingdom might not exist in a decade, half of UK citizens think
Europe 8 November 23:43
Italian court convicts Deutsche Bank, Nomura in Monte Paschi derivative trial
Europe 8 November 23:05