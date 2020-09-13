Five miners rescued after explosion at illegal gold mine in Colombia

Colombian authorities reported on Saturday that five miners working in an illegal gold mine in the department of Antioquia have been rescued after being seriously injured in an explosion, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Francisco Gonzalez, the secretary of government for the municipality of Valdivia, said that the miners were rescued by their companions and taken to regional health facilities.

"The information we have is that an explosion occurred in the mine, and apparently five miners were left there, and the same colleagues who were there rescued them and took them to (the town of) Taraza, with the most serious ones going to the hospital. That is what we know," the official told local media.

According to Gonzalez, the mine did not possess the necessary mining titles and it is presumed that it also did not have the respective permits for gold mining. An investigation has been launched to find the causes of the explosion.