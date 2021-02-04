3 Nigerian police killed, 10 injured in road accident

Three Nigerian police personnel were killed and 10 others injured on Wednesday in an accident in the country's southeast region, said police authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The police team was on an official assignment when they got involved in the accident on the Abakaliki-Enugu expressway in the southeastern state of Ebonyi, said Garba Aliyu, the state's police chief.

The team was returning from a peace-keeping mission for which the policemen were deployed when the incident occurred, Aliyu told Xinhua.

"Yes, I am in the hospital now. We lost three officers while 10 others are under intensive care in the hospital," he said, adding that further details of the incident will be released later.