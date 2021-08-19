Justice BV Nagarathna in line to become first woman Chief Justice of India

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, has cleared nine names for appointment as judges in the court. Justice BV Nagarathna, currently a judge in the Karnataka High Court, is in line to become the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in 2027 if the government clears her name for appointment, India Today reports.

The collegium is believed to have ended the nearly-two-year-long logjam by recommending the names of nine judges to the Centre.

The five-member collegium, which also comprises Justices UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao, has sent three names of woman judges, including Justice BV Nagarathna from the Karnataka High Court who could become the first woman CJI.