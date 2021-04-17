Russia reports a new high of 9,321 coronavirus cases since March 20

New confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 9,321 in the past twenty-four hours, registering the highest level since March 20, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.2%, the latest figures show.

Overall, Russia has recorded 4,693,469 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in the country, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

The lowest coronavirus growth rates in the past twenty-four hours were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Republics of Altai and Tyva and also the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02% each), the Magadan Region and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region (0.04% each), the latest figures show.

In particular, 701 new coronavirus cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 586 in the Moscow Region, 241 in the Rostov Region, 222 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 196 in the Samara Region, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Currently, 268,887 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Russia, the latest figures show.

New coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,822 in the past twenty-four hours, registering the highest level since January 28, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Overall, Moscow has registered 1,061,521 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic in the country, the latest figures indicate.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.27% in the Russian capital. A day before, Moscow recorded 2,476 new coronavirus cases, the crisis center said. Coronavirus fatalities in Moscow grew by 58 in the past twenty-four hours to 17,586, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 8,832 in the past twenty-four hours to 4,319,389, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals upon their recovery exceeded 92% of all coronavirus infections, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 398 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 397 a day before to 105,193, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 2.24%, the latest figures show.