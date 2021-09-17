Russia reports 19,905 new daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 19,905 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since August 22, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Overall, there are currently 7,234,425 active COVID-19 cases in Russia, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.28%.

St. Petersburg reported 1,738 daily COVID-19 cases (the highest number since August 14), while the Moscow Region saw 837 cases, the Sverdlovsk Region - 504, the Voronezh Region - 483 and the Samara Region tallied 480 cases.