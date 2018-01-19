PM: Turkey aims at ensuring security of borders

19 January 2018 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey's goal is to ensure the security of its borders, the Turkish media cited the country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying Jan. 19.

Yildirim was commenting on the expected military operations in Syria’s Afrin city against Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorist groups.

“Each country must ensure the safety of its citizens,” he said. “No one has the right to tell Turkey how to act.”

The Turkish Armed Forces have recently shelled Afrin. According to the preliminary data, more than 30 PYD and YPG members were killed.

Earlier, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said the US is openly supporting YPG and PYD in Syria.

He said the actions of the US don’t correspond to the spirit of ally relations with Turkey.

Bozdag noted that Turkey will take all necessary steps against provocative actions of the US.

---

