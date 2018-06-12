Turkey is determined to fight against PKK - Chief of General Staff

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is resolute in the fight against the PKK and against any other threats, Turkish General Staff Chief Hulusi Akar said during a visit to the Turkish-Iraqi border to get acquainted with the course of military operations in northern Iraq, Turkish media reported June 12.

Akar noted that, the beginning of Turkey's military operation against the PKK is the beginning of the end of the PKK terrorists.

Today, the General Staff of Turkey said that, as part of the counter-terrorist operation, which is carried out in the north of Iraq, 34 PKK militants were killed.

Turkish Armed Forces have launched a new military operation in northern Iraq, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier.

He stressed that the Turkish Air Force, using 20 aircraft, destroyed 14 bases of the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is determined to fight PKK," Erdogan said.

Earlier it was reported that in the framework of the operation against the terrorist PKK in Northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved deep into Iraqi territory by 73 kilometers.

Meanwhile, Spokesman and Deputy Chairman of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party Mahir Unal said the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that military operations against PKK militants in northern Iraq may start at any moment.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted for more than 25 years claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

