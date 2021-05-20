Turkey reports 11,553 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 11,553 new COVID-19 cases, including 902 symptomatic patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 5,151,038, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 233 to 45,419, while the total recoveries climbed to 4,980,516 after 9,271 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,162 in the country, said the ministry.
A total of 218,683 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 51,512,691.
