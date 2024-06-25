Turkish and Russian presidents hold telephone conversation (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. A telephone conversation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been held, Trend reports.

According to the information, it was reported by the Turkish Presidential Administration.

The information notes that during the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the terrorist acts committed in Dagestan.

Erdogan expressed deep condolences to the Russian people over the loss of life and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, noting that Türkiye opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns such attacks.

