15 killed as Florence pounds US East Coast

17 September 2018 01:08 (UTC+04:00)

At least 15 people have been killed in North Carolina and South Carolina in the United States as a result of Hurricane Florence which is downgraded to a tropical storm, Xinhua reported.

The weakened Florence is still battering the region with heavy rain on Sunday, causing "catastrophic" flooding and leaving more than one million homes without power.

More than 900 people have been rescued from the rising floodwaters by local authorities, volunteers and the US Coast Guard since Friday morning.

The storm surge of up to 13 feet (3.9 m) will be "life threatening" and rainfall of up to 40 inches (101.6 cm) will mean "catastrophic" flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the US National Weather Service, there are 5.25 million residents in areas under hurricane warnings or watches, and 4.9 million in places under tropical storm warnings or watches.

