Vianai to double Israel team, after raising $140m

US human-centered AI platform and products company Vianai is to double the team in its Israel development center, after announcing today that it had raised $140M in a Series B financing from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and other industry leaders. Vianai will also use the new capital to accelerate the delivery of its human-centered AI platform and products to enterprises worldwide, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Vianai believes that AI's true potential originates from the ability to put humans at the center of technological solutions. Vianai’s human-centered AI approach amplifies human judgment and thus empowers experts with AI tools to deliver powerful business value. Vianai has already delivered successful business outcomes to many leading enterprises.

Vianai's office in Herzliya Pituach is Vianai's only development center and the company is set to double its team there in the coming months from 10 to 20. Vianai Israel is headed by Jake Klein, the former Panaya CEO and prior to that a senior executive for SAP Labs Israel.

Vianai founder and CEO Dr. Vishal Sikka said, "We are looking forward to helping enterprises achieve a purposeful and fundamental transformation with human-centered AI."