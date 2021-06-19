Number of active U.S. drilling rigs increases this week

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States increased nine to 470 rigs this week, up by 204 year on year, according to the weekly data released Friday by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

These active drilling rigs included 373 oil rigs operating in the U.S. oil fields, up by eight from the previous week; 97 gas drilling rigs, up by one from the previous week. There was no miscellaneous rig.

The 470 rigs included 456 land drilling rigs, up by nine from the previous week. There was one inland water rig and 13 offshore drilling rigs, both unchanged from last week.

Of them, 25 are directional drilling rigs, 425 are horizontal drilling rigs and 20 are vertical drilling rigs.

During the week, the state of Wyoming gained the most by three rigs, reaching 10 rigs in total.