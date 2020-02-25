Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC to start operations at Aghyokhush, Marah ore fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

AzerGold CJSC, Azerbaijani leading mining company, plans to start mining at the Aghyokhush and Marah ore fields, which were discovered by the company geologists, in 2021, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said at a company’s press conference on the results of 2019, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov added that the potential of reserves of the Aghyokhush ore field is aimed at 40,000 ounces of gold, adding that currently, as part of the open-pit mine exploitation project, a mine design is being developed.

Initial exploration work at the Marah ore field also yielded a positive result; additional exploration work is ongoing at the site to clarify the potential of reserves.

At the next stage, work will be continued to assess the environmental conditions.

Also, relevant exploration, research and design work will be continued in order to begin production in the northern part of the deposit located in the Goygol district, potential resources of which are estimated at 500,000 ounces of gold.

The chairman also noted that as a result of recent personnel and structural reforms in Azerbaijan, the country's economic development has moved to a new level.

"State programs and specific measures implemented by the country's leadership in connection with the development of the non-oil sector open up wide opportunities for Azerbaijan to diversify the economy and develop new industries. These prospects set serious goals for the country's leading mining company. These goals related to the need to make a major contribution to the sustainable development of the country and develop the gold mining potential in Azerbaijan," Ibrahimov said.

AzerGold CJSC, which began operations in July 2016, is engaged in the study, research, exploration, management of precious and non-ferrous metal deposits, their extraction, processing and sale, as well as the application of new technologies in this area, improving the material and technical base and other work related to the development of this sphere.

In 2017-2020, AzerGold CJSC sold more than 173,000 ounces of gold and 290,000 ounces of silver.