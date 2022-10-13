Azercell continues the gradual activation of its digital card for pre-registered customers (AD)

Google Pay, Cashback and Cash-in have become the latest additions to the features range

Azercell has added Google Pay, Cashback and Cash-in functions to the digital card’s current features range, allowing users to make secure cashless payments and conduct other transactions via the Kabinetim app:

Card and wallet activation – a quick and convenient way to activate the card through the Kabinetim application without the need to visit Azercell sales and service centers.

Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification – end-to-end digital identification based on facial recognition technologies that help to verify customer's identity in real time.

Google Pay and Apple Pay – safe and convenient way to make cashless payments without disclosing card information to the third parties.

Cashback – 5% cashback at all supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies, and car parts shops and 1% cashback at any other sales or service outlets.

Cash-in – possibility to top-up card's balance via eManat terminals.

C2C (Card to Card) transfers – possibility to transfer funds to any local bank card without incurring any service fees.

W2W (Wallet to Wallet) transfers – possibility to transfer funds from one digital card holder to another without incurring any service fees.

In app top-up – possibility to top-up the wallet balance in Kabinetim app without switching to any other app.

Utility Payments – possibility to pay for utility services at no cost in Kabinetim app.

Changing telephone number linked to the wallet – possibility to change mobile number connected to subscriber's wallet.

PIN setup – possibility to create and change the card's unique PIN code.

Azercell will continue adding new features to the digital card, which will be marketed under “akart” trade name.

It should be noted that ”akart” is designed and developed in collaboration with PASHA Bank, Visa and AzInTelecom. PASHA Bank acted as an issuer of the digital card.