Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

AZAL introduces new flights to a major city in Pakistan

Economy Materials 26 January 2024 16:49 (UTC +04:00)
AZAL introduces new flights to a major city in Pakistan

Follow Trend on

In April, Azerbaijan Airlines will be launching direct flights to Karachi, which is the largest city in Pakistan.

The airline's first flight from Baku to Karachi is scheduled for April 18. Flights on this route will be operated twice a week, specifically on Thursdays and Sundays.

Karachi is a significant historical and cultural hub of Pakistan, making it an interesting destination for tourists.

It is worth mentioning that the airline currently offers flights to two other cities in Pakistan – Islamabad and Lahore.

To view the flight schedule and purchase tickets, please visit the airline's official website at www.azal.az or use AZAL mobile application.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more