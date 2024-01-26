AZAL introduces new flights to a major city in Pakistan

In April, Azerbaijan Airlines will be launching direct flights to Karachi, which is the largest city in Pakistan.

The airline's first flight from Baku to Karachi is scheduled for April 18. Flights on this route will be operated twice a week, specifically on Thursdays and Sundays.

Karachi is a significant historical and cultural hub of Pakistan, making it an interesting destination for tourists.

It is worth mentioning that the airline currently offers flights to two other cities in Pakistan – Islamabad and Lahore.

To view the flight schedule and purchase tickets, please visit the airline's official website at www.azal.az or use AZAL mobile application.