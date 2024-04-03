Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association sees Georgia as key market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association (ATMIA) has indicated Georgia as a key market for the organization, Secretary General of the association Shahana Sari said during a press conference on the results of participation in the "Tokyo Construction & Design 2024" exhibition, Trend reports

She emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries.

"We pay special attention to the development of relations with Georgia and see great potential for our sector in this market," Sari noted.

She added that ATMIA is actively working on strengthening partnerships and expanding business opportunities for Azerbaijani producers of construction materials in Georgia.

To note, the Azerbaijan Construction Manufacturers Association was established in 2017 and currently has more than 400 members.

The main goal of the association is the development of the construction sector in Azerbaijan and the promotion of measures taken by the state in the field of economic and social development.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel