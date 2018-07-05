Ratification of new agreements with Karabakh conflict sides conditional on progress towards peaceful resolution of conflict – EP

5 July 2018 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Ratification of new agreements with parties to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be made conditional on progress towards peaceful resolution of the conflict, said a resolution adopted during the plenary session of the European Parliament.

“The ratification of new agreements between the EU and each of the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be made conditional on meaningful commitments to and substantial progress towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict such as maintaining the ceasefire and supporting the implementation of the OSCE 2009 Basic Principles and the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” said the document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

