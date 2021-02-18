Mine explosion kills one in Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
One person was killed in a mine explosion in the Sugovushan village of Azerbaijani Tartar district on Thursday, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.
As a result of a mine explosion a former internally displaced person Bakhtiyar Mahmudov from the Lachin district died, who until now lived in the village of Seydimli, Tartar district. Mahmudov was born in 1988.
