Mine explosion kills one in Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

One person was killed in a mine explosion in the Sugovushan village of Azerbaijani Tartar district on Thursday, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

As a result of a mine explosion a former internally displaced person Bakhtiyar Mahmudov from the Lachin district died, who until now lived in the village of Seydimli, Tartar district. Mahmudov was born in 1988.