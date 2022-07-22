Panel-discussion on "Monitoring, assessment and evaluation programmes necessary to achieve development in schools" held in Baku (PHOTO)

On June 29, a panel discussion on "Monitoring, assessment and evaluation programs necessary to achieve development in schools" was organized at School №201.

The organized panel discussion by the Baku City Education Department (BCED), Center of Humanistic Pedagogy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, International Association of Educational Organizations for Humanistic Pedagogy under the International Centre for Humanistic Pedagogy, started with a minute of silence to commemorate our martyrs.

Asif Jahangirov, president of the International Association of Educational Organizations for Humanistic Pedagogy, and Sevinj Mammadova, Programme Director of George Washington University in the USA, spoke about the importance of implementing monitoring assessment and evaluation programs for the sustainable development of education.

Then with the participation of Mehriban Valiyeva, head of the BCED, Elnur Aliyev, head of the department of organization and management of general and preschool education of the Ministry of Education, Rufat Azizov, director of the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Scott Coftus, PhD, professor at George Washington University in the USA and Francesco Banchini, the director of the European Azerbaijan School, discussions were held on the importance of having the necessary competencies for programme evaluation and leadership relations in the monitoring process.

The representatives of the educational management institutions, school principals and teachers who participated in the event discussed the implementation of necessary monitoring, assessment, and evaluation programmes to achieve development in educational institutions, the importance of the correct assessment of the knowledge of students, and the review of modern approaches in the arranging of in-school assessments.

Francesco Banchini, CEO & Director of the European Azerbaijan School, was invited to a panel discussion to express his views on the significant work he has done in field of education at the local and international levels. Francesco Bachini expressed his gratitude to the President of the International Association of Educational Organizations for Humanistic Pedagogy Asif Jahangirov for organizing this opportunity for valuable and reflective comments on monitoring assessment and evaluation. Mr. Banchini provided valuable insights into competition, skills, and leadership issues in monitoring the programmes.

He also talked about his experience at the European Azerbaijan School and the work done to advance the EAS reputation. It was very intriguing for Mr. Banchini to exchange ideas with the representatives of the Ministry of Education about the development of our national education system and the role that EAS will play in this process. Mr. Banchini expressed pride in hearing the name of the European Azerbaijan School at prestigious events.

Source: Web Site of the Baku City Education Department