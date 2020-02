BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the order to award “Heydar Aliyev” Order to Polad Bulbuloghlu for his outstanding contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture and long-term fruitful public and political activities.

