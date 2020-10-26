Protest rally against Armenian attack on Ganja held in Bielefeld, Germany (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijanis living in Bielefeld, Germany, marched from Bielefeld Hauptbahnhof station to Kundgebung Square, organized by the German-Azerbaijani Cultural Society, Trend reports.

The march, which was attended by Azerbaijani and Turkish communities, was organized in protest of the killing of civilians by the Armenian army as a result of missile fire on a number of regions and cities of Azerbaijan, including Ganja.

The marchers called the targeting of the civilian population by the Armenian Armed Forces a crime against humanity, and said that Armenia, which pursues a policy of aggression and terrorism, has grossly violated international law.

The marchers chanted slogans such as "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Pray for Ganja!", "Stop Armenian terrorism!", "Civilians are inviolable!", "Stop child death!", "We say no to terrorism", "Do not support the occupying state!", " Armenia, comply with UN resolutions! ”,“ Stop Armenian terror” in different languages.