Azerbaijanis in Denmark hold protest rally against Armenian terror (PHOTO)

Politics 26 October 2020 18:37 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijanis living in Denmark held a permitted rally in Radhuspladsen Square in front of the Copenhagen Municipality, Trend reports.

The protesters condemned the acts of violence committed by Armenian Armed Forces in relation to Azerbaijan's Ganja city and other settlements of the country, the killing of civilians, including children and women.

Representatives of the Turkish community also took part in the action.

Professor of the University of Copenhagen, head of the International Headache Society Masud Ashina, head of the “Vatan” Society Safar Sadigi, lawyer Emil Igidov, Aytaj Imanova, Leyla Huseynova, President of the Scandinavian Turkish Federations Ilhan Esen, Turkish Ambassador to Denmark Ughur Kenan Ipek spoke about the realities of Karabakh, the Khojaly genocide, the Ganja terror, and called on the world community not to be indifferent to the deaths of innocent children.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed on the square where the flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Denmark were waved, and slogans such as “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”, “Ganja is not a frontline zone!”, “Stop Armenian terrorism!”, “Stop child mortality!”, “We say no to terrorism”, “Do not support the occupying state!”, “Armenia, comply with UN resolutions!” were chanted in different languages.

