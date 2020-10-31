Azerbaijani, Georgian experts discuss issues on agenda via teleconference (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s REAL TV and AMI Trend jointly organized a teleconference, during which Azerbaijani and Georgian experts discussed the prospects of bilateral relations, the issues of perception of the events in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone by the Georgian public, and support of Azerbaijan’s fair position by the brotherly Georgian people, Trend reports.

The experts emphasized that the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the future will open up opportunities for other countries in the region, including Georgia, to solve their territorial problems.

They also discussed the possibilities of peace, economic, and humanitarian cooperation in the post-war period.

The teleconference participants were Director of the Georgian Times Media Holding, political expert, lawyer Simon Kaladze from the Georgian side, and MP Arzu Nagiyev and Deputy General Director of AMI Trend Gulnara Mammadzadeh from the Azerbaijani side.