Azerbaijani FM meets his Pakistani counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, Trend reports, referring to the Pakistani minister's Twitter account.

Qureshi noted that Azerbaijan and Pakistan are friends and partners.

"We work closely with common interests at regional and international events. Azerbaijan and Pakistan are united by historical, religious and cultural ties," Qureshi said.