Israeli-made weapons played an exceptional role in Azerbaijan’s victory in Second Karabakh War – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Israeli society sincerely supported Azerbaijan during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark in an interview with Israel Hayom newspaper, Trend reports on April 5.

“We highly appreciate the humanitarian aid rendered by Israel to the residents of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, which is far from the zone of hostilities, suffered as a result of Armenia’s brutal missile attacks,” the minister added. “As a result of the attack, 33 civilians were killed.”

The minister stressed that the citizens of Israel of Azerbaijani origin organized rallies in protest against the Armenian aggression and expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan.

"The skillful use of high-tech and high-precision weapons, including those made in Israel, in particular, unmanned aerial vehicles, by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces played an exceptional role in Azerbaijan’s victory,” Bayramov added. “I am confident that the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel will continue to strengthen and intensify in various fields."