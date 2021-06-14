Azerbaijani president views construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and Victory road
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work done on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and Victory road.
The head of state was informed of the construction progress on the highways.
