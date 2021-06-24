Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created at Gulustan Palace after renovation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

The magnificent Gulustan Palace in Baku has been renovated preserving its unique architectural style.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at Gulustan Palace after renovation.

Gulustan Palace was constructed on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1979-1980.