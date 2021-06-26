We cannot forget our martyrs, victims of Khojaly, our destroyed cities - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

We cannot forget our martyrs, we cannot forget the victims of Khojaly, we cannot forget our destroyed cities, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with a leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day at Gulustan Palace, Trend reports.

“It is now up to Armenia. What will be its behavior and approach to regional issues? In any case, we were able to achieve what we wanted in the region without Armenia. We have built all communications, power lines, railways and transport projects with our other neighbors. If Armenia wants to join this process, it still needs to ask its neighbors,” President Aliyev said.

“They should know that we have not forgotten anything. We cannot forget that. We cannot forget our martyrs, we cannot forget the victims of Khojaly, we cannot forget our destroyed cities. How can we forget the destroyed graves and desecrated mosques? We must never forget that. The Azerbaijani people must always keep this in mind. The Armenian leadership, Armenian political, public and religious figures have built their ideology and policy on baseless claims. After the second Karabakh war, they have been directing this hostility against each other within the country. Look at the ugly processes going on in Armenia’s information space. They are insulting and threatening each other so badly. Why? Because over the centuries, they have raised the younger generation in a spirit of enmity. They sowed the seeds of enmity and hatred, and this led to their failure. Therefore, we will not forget anything,” Azerbaijani president said.

“We have already avenged the blood of the martyrs of the first and second Karabakh wars. We exacted our revenge on the battlefield. But at the same time, Armenia must understand that Azerbaijan will continue to grow, and this is beyond doubt. Our military strength will increase as well. After the war, relevant instructions were given, new contracts were signed and the process of purchasing new weapons, equipment and machinery based on modern technologies continues. The structural reforms of our Armed Forces have been approved. I can say that the number of our Armed Forces personnel will be increased. We will, of course, increase our military strength by properly analyzing the results and course of the second Karabakh war. Armenia, on the other hand, will not be able to restore not only its military power and its crushed army. If they do not renounce their hostile policies against us, they will have a very limited chance of restoring any economic activity. So we will continue to grow stronger,” the head of state said.