President Ilham Aliyev meets with leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on Armed Forces Day (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has met with a leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day at Gulustan Palace.
The Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the event.
