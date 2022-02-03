EU Commissioner meets with Assistant to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Varhelyi met with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Oliver Varhelyi wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
"On the eve of the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, we discussed the EU-Azerbaijan energy partnership and issues of the importance of energy security. Strengthening the partnership under the EU Economic and Investment Plan has also been discussed," the publication said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO)
Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto
Bulgaria believes IGB to enter into commercial operation from beginning of 2H2022 – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources – minister (Exclusive)
Black Sea can be area of interest for supplying Southern Gas Corridor – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
SOCAR could analyze multiple opportunities to expand its fields of activity in Romania – minister (Exclusive)
Romania, Azerbaijan can design energy projects mutually beneficial to support economic dev’t – minister (Exclusive)