EU Commissioner meets with Assistant to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Varhelyi met with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Oliver Varhelyi wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"On the eve of the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, we discussed the EU-Azerbaijan energy partnership and issues of the importance of energy security. Strengthening the partnership under the EU Economic and Investment Plan has also been discussed," the publication said.