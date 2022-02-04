EU committed to partnership with Azerbaijan in energy sector - EU Commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

We are committed to partnership with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

Varhelyi noted that due to the global shortage of energy resources, the EU needs trustworthy partners, and Azerbaijan is one such reliable partners.