Area mined by illegal Armenian armed groups found in Azerbaijan’s Lachin - MoD (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. An area mined by illegal Armenian armed groups has been identified in the eastern part of Azerbaijan’s Lachin, in the northwest direction from the Sarybaba height, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, this area was surveyed by units of the engineering troops of the Azerbaijani army, and the identified mines were neutralized by sappers.

On August 15, 991 anti-personnel mines of the PMN-E type were removed and utilized in the mined area.

All the identified mines were produced after the 2020 Second Karabakh War - 2021 in Armenia.