Famous Azerbaijani singer's widow expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. I express my deep gratitude from the bottom of my heart to Azerbaijan, personally to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their sincere participation in the unveiling of the monument of the world-famous Azerbaijani singer and composer Muslum Magomayev, Tamara Sinyavskaya, widow of Magomayev, said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channel on August 17 after the monument’s unveiling at the Baku Seaside National Park, Trend reports.

Sinyavskaya noted that the monument is very beautiful.

"Omar Eldarov created the monument at the highest level. Baku residents and guests of the city will rest here with their hearts and souls," she added.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.