BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the Azerbaijani’s return to the city of Lachin.

Trend reports that sharing President Ilham Aliyev’s Twitter post on the Azerbaijani’s return to the city of Lachin, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!!!”