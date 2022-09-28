Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets in US with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Politics Materials 28 September 2022 07:39 (UTC +04:00)
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets in US with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, in the United States, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Today, I hosted Hikmat Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan for direct and constructive talks. We discussed the importance of avoiding further violence and pursuing time-bound and focused negotiations. We also identified concrete steps forward in support of a stable and lasting peace"

