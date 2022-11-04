Heydar Aliyev Center presents Сontemporary Baku video project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The enchanting beauty and modern view of the capital of Azerbaijan - Baku were presented in the Сontemporary Baku video project, Trend reports on November 4.

The video prepared with the synthesis of various music pieces by DJ Kenan Drums (Kanan Huseynov) showed the capital from a height to feel the dynamic life of Baku, and to see its beauty. Under musical accompaniment, a view of the Flame Towers, Baku Boulevard, Baku Crystal Hall, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the general panorama of the capital opened up.

The presentation of the project, prepared with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Center, on the eve of November 8 - Victory Day, is another embodiment of the power and beauty of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the project demonstrated the attractiveness of Baku in terms of tourism for a wide audience.

In recent years, filming of such musical projects from a height has become very popular and musicians often turn to this format.

Resembling projects were implemented in New York (DJ Tiesto, "Live from Edge New York City"), Dubai (DJ David Guetta, "United at Home. Dubai Edition"). Famous DJ David Guetta produced a music video of his performance in Dubai at the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, and DJ Tiesto at Hudson Yards in New York at The Edge Observation Deck.

Filming of the Baku project was carried out on the roof of the administrative building of the Ministry of Economy, which is one of the most modern architectural structures in the capital.

The project was implemented with the technical support of Azerbaijani SS Production company, and the most modern video and lighting equipment was used during the filming.

The video project is available by linking to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaIutQmvoAU