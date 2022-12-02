Azerbaijani FM meets with Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Shunsuke Takei within the 29th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Poland's Lodz, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides emphasized that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Japan diplomatic relations, and despite the geographical distance, the countries managed to establish cooperation based on mutual respect and trust.

The ministers outlined the importance of political consultations and mutual visits and addressed prospects for expanding collaboration in the political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields. In particular, they explored ways of cooperation to increase the renewable energy potential, investing large investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone, and encouraging Japanese companies in creative activities on Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Bayramov updated his colleague on the current regional situation, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the practical steps taken by Azerbaijan to eliminate the implications of the nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories. The minister also talked about the existing landmine danger in Azerbaijani territories, and the serious humanitarian consequences of this.

The officials also exchanged views on possible cooperation within Japan's membership in the UN Security Council in 2023, as well as on global and regional issues.