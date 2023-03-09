Azerbaijan, NATO explore prospects for development of bilateral military co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command, Lieutenant General Mustafa Oğuz, who is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Chief of the General Staff greeted the guest and noted the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as the active participation of the Azerbaijani Army’s representatives in various NATO programs.

At the meeting, the North Atlantic Alliance's contribution to the training of Azerbaijani Army Units as part of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) was highly appreciated, as well as the directions of joint activities against existing and potential threats were discussed.

Lieutenant General Oghuz highly commended the activities of the Azerbaijani military personnel in all fields including the professionalism of peacekeeping missions within partnership with NATO.

In the end, prospects for the development of all-around cooperation with NATO were discussed.