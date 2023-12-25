Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Peace deal does not imply gaining full-out solution - Azerbaijani FM

Politics Materials 25 December 2023 09:32 (UTC +04:00)
Peace deal does not imply gaining full-out solution - Azerbaijani FM

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A peace treaty does not mean a 100 percent solution to everything, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with AzTV, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is the driving force behind all initiatives linked to the peace treaty.

"The process is not dependent on one side's desire. It is critical that both parties take appropriate action in this situation. We are keenly following the signals of Armenia's political leadership following the full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. We're also getting some favorable feedback," he said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more